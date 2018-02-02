Enjoy stargazing event near Wragby

A venue near Wragby is set to host another glittering night to introduce night owls to the wonders of the Universe.

Powerful telescopes will point to the sky in the 900 acre Chambers Farm Wood, near Wragby, on Friday, March 9.

Astronomer Richard Darn said: “I fell in love with the sky over the woods almost 20 years ago – it’s away from light pollution and filled with stars. The views can be breathtaking.

“We’ll be doing a colourful beginners talks to start off the event in the warm education barn and hand around rocks from outer space over four billion years old. We very much target this event at beginners.”

The latest event follows a sell-out winter star party when the clouds cleared and the beauty of the Lincolnshire night sky was revealed in all its glory.

It is priced at £9.50 for adults, and £6 for children over the age of six.

Booking is essential. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/spring-star-party-lincolnshire-tickets-39284172016

Visitors should bring binoculars and telescopes if they have them.

The event will start at 7.30pm, and will go ahead in all weather conditions.

Warm refreshments will be included.

Chambers Farm Wood Centre is signed off the B1202 Barndey to Wragby Road.