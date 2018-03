Find out about the origins of Easter traditions at a workshop in Rasen Hub on Saturday, March 17.

Try your hand at egg decorating, or making and decorating a chocolate Easter egg.

Take along a couple of hard boiled eggs and your own choice of chocolate for melting, plus edible decorations.

An apron is also advisable.

The workshop costs £5 and runs 10am to noon. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk