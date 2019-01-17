End of an era! Caistor business closing after 16 years

After 16 years, Caistor Paper Shop will soon be closing its doors - and owner Mary Reeve could not be more grateful for the support.

Back in November last year, Mary announced that the business would close towards the end of January 2019.

In a letter sent out to customers, Mary said: “It is with sadness that I have to inform you that due to my retirement brought about by my forthcoming ankle operation, and Billy’s shoulder operation, the shop and paper rounds will be closing down.

“The shop itself and all Caistor paper rounds carried out by the paper boys and paper girls will finish on Saturday, January 26.

“Could I please take the opportunity to say thank you for your custom, support and friendship, over the many years we have been serving you.

“I will miss it all tremendously.”

Speaking to the Rasen Mail last week, Mary said: “I have enjoyed being at Caistor Paper Shop very much.

“It was only intended that we stayed for 10 years, but we stayed on for 16 years.

“I would like to say thank you to all the customers over the years.

“When you have been at a business for that length of time, you build up relationships.

“It was sad when we told people - they asked ‘what are we going to do without you?’

“I will miss all of that.”

Mary would like to thank past and present staff at Caistor Paper Shop, including Billy who left at the end of November, and Julie who has been with Mary for the last 16 years.

Mary added: “I would also like to say thank you for all the lovely cards and flowers I have received.”

Mary was particularly proud that Caistor Paper Shop completed all their deliveries - come rain or shine.

“Everyone always says we have provided a good service,” said Mary.