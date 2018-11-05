Emma is in the frame for photographic win

A local photography enthusiast has won Britain’s best rural view photo competition.

Emma Sanders from Scothern was crowned the public vote winner for her photo ‘Burghley House fly by’ in the competition sponsored by Calor Gas in conjunction with BBC Countryfile Magazine and Forest Holidays.

Emma Sanders's award-winning picture EMN-181026-064510001

An experienced horse rider, Emma spends a lot of her spare time riding in the local area and taking part in national equestrian events.

Emma said: “I was spectating in the 2018 Burghley House Horse Trials, which I always attend as it’s quite local and has such beautiful surroundings.

“It was during the evening I’d noticed how beautiful the sky looked and decided it was worthy of a photo.

“To catch the birds in formation was a surprise, but it really added to the image.”

When asked about the benefits of living in rural Lincolnshire Emma said: “Being part of an agricultural community, we benefit from locally sourced foods and a great community spirit.

“Everyone knows everyone in the village and It really makes the countryside a great place to live in.”

To celebrate the many glorious rural landscapes across the country, Calor Gas wanted to find Britain’s best local countryside view.

They asked readers of the BBC Countryfile magazine readers to submit photos of a local view that gave them some real inspiration.

The image could be from any aspect of their daily life, whether that was the view from their office, garden, local dog walk, or even school run.

The general public were then asked to vote for their favourite photo.

There were a number of entries from across the country, but it was Emma’s Lincolnshire offering that took the top spot with the most public votes.

Emma’s prize is a weekend away with Forest Holidays in a luxury lodge.

As she has a passion for the countryside and enjoys nature walks and bike rides, she has chosen to take her break at the Thorpe Forest location in Norfolk.

As Emma explains, it has, “beautiful woodlands, which are perfect for long walks.”

Andy Parker, of Calor Gas, said: “We’re delighted to name Emma Sanders as the winner of our Britain’s best rural view photo competition.

“We aimed to gather a collection of inspiring views that make people proud to be part of the British countryside, and this image is just that.”

• Do you have an achievement to shout about? Have you won a prize or competition. Here at the RasenMail, we always want to hear what our talented readers are up to. Email details to rasenmail@jpress.co.uk .