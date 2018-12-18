Elfing themselves for hospice

More than 300 people donned their seasonal stockings to take part in Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s first ever ‘Elf Yourself Run’.

The sell-out event saw runners follow a 2.5km course, visiting elf stations to pick up hats and ears, as well as getting their own elf name and being snapped in an ‘Elfie Selfie.

Eighty-year old Hospice supporter Barbara West EMN-181217-171909001

By the time they reached the finish line, there were hundreds of Christmas elves circulating around the park.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along to support us, there really was a fantastic festive feeling at the finish line!

“This was a new event for us and we’re delighted so many people signed up and liked the concept.”

The event was held in Scunthorpe’s Central Park.

Runners taking part in Lindsey Lodge Hospice's Elf Yourself Run EMN-181217-171921001

Ms Griffiths added:“We’d like to thank North Lincolnshire Council for allowing us to use Central Park as the location for our event, and our lead sponsor Ongo, whose team also did a sterling job helping out on the day.

“We also received sponsorship from Brigg Office Supplies, Forest Pines, R Wallace Funeral Directors, SMT Volvo Construction, Symes Bains Broomer and Oldrids.

“We’re now planning next year’s event, which we hope will be even bigger and better than ever!”

The Scunthorpe- based Hospice provides specialist palliative care and support for North Lincolnshire patients and their families living life limiting illnesses.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Chief Executive Karen Griffiths (right) is pictured with Shaun Wolfe, Wendy Wolfe and Pauline Smith (all representing Ongo) and Father Christmas. EMN-181217-171943001

It is run as an independent charity and receives less than 20 per cent of its funding from the NHS, which means the remainder must be raised by fundraising and donations.

For more information about all of Lindsey Lodge Hospices events, visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk