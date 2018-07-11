ELDC chief executive to retire later this year

The Chief Executive of East Lindsey District Council, Stuart Davy, has announced that he is to retire later this year after ten years with the Council.

Stuart will officially leave the Council on September 28, having been with the Council since 2008.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Craig Leyland, said: “Stuart has helped steer this Council through some challenging times and as a Council, and individual Councillors, we’re grateful for the support we’ve received.

“I know I speak for many people when I say what a pleasure it has been to work with Stuart and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Stuart Davy said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at East Lindsey District Council but now is the time for me to retire and spend more time with friends and family.

“East Lindsey District Council is an authority with dedicated councillors and officers, who are all working exceptionally hard to improve life for the people of East Lindsey and I’m pleased to have been given the opportunity to be part of that. I wish the Council every success in the future.”