Eight new homes for Caistor if latest plans are approved

New homes could be built on the edge of Caistor if plans submitted to West Lindsey District Council are given the go-ahead.

The application by Mr Jon Wright, of HC Wright and Sons, would see eight new dwellings on land off Whitegate Hill, at The Mill.

Supporting paperwork for the application reveals some existing commercial buildings on the site, including a two-storey barn, will be demolished to make way for the development.

If approved, the homes will comprise of six four-bedroom houses, and two three-bedroom houses.

The plans would also see parking and gardens for all eight dwellings, together with a courtyard and hardstanding area for four of the houses.

Outline planning permission was granted for the application in 2015.

The latest application has been amended to incorporate garden space, two paddock areas, a private road, private driveways, a new kissing gate, and better access for residents.

Caistor Civic Society and the Health and Safety department at West Lindsey District Council have not raised any objections to the plans.