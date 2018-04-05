Eggs-ellent donation from Langworth housebuilder

A Langworth-based housebuilder has brought joy to disabled children in the county with a special delivery of Easter eggs.

Chestnut Homes gifted more than 50 chocolate eggs to Disability Lincolnshire, which delivers a range of support for young people with additional needs and their families.

Part of the national charity Action for Children, Disability Lincolnshire runs activities for 5 to 18-year-olds to enable them to have fun, learn and gain independence while giving their families a break from their full time caring role.

The eggs donated by Chestnut Homes were given to children attending holiday clubs run by the charity in Lincoln over the Easter break.

Jane Tarrant, Children’s Services Team Leader at Disability Lincolnshire, said: “We’re very grateful to Chestnut Homes for this lovely donation of Easter eggs which have gone down a treat with the children.

“Our school holiday clubs are all about giving children with disabilities the most enjoyable experience possible and this generous gift from Chestnut Homes certainly helped put a smile on their faces.”

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said the company was proud to be donating to such a worthy cause.

He said: “Disability Lincolnshire does amazing work to support disabled children and their families across the county, and its holiday clubs are one example of this.

“We wanted to make this Easter extra special for the children taking part in the various activities and it’s pleasing to know that our donation of eggs was so gratefully received.”

To find out more about the Disability Lincolnshire, visit www.actionforchildren.org.uk.