Wragby Pupils hope growing plan is in the bag

Parents and Friends of Wragby School are calling out for votes to bag a share of Tesco’s community fund.

The school’s Growing Together Project is one of three good causes for customers at Tesco’s Market Rasen store to support in the current round of the Bags of Help initiative.

The Growing Together Project aims to create a garden where all pupils can learn to grow their own fruit and vegetables; a beautiful space that will combine healthy food production with wildlife habitats.

Head teacher, Rachel Osgodby said: “It is so important for our children to understand where their food comes from and to teach them about the importance of a healthy, varied diet.

“Having the opportunity to grow our own fruit and vegetables in an accessible, purpose built gardening area will be invaluable and will help in developing new skills and broadening understanding in this vital subject, for all our pupils.”

The Tesco community funding scheme,in association with Groundwork, sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 raised from in store carrier bag sales awarded to local community projects.

Customers receive a blue token every time they shop, which they can use to vote for the good cause they think should receive the top grant award.

Voting in the current round runs throughout March and April.

As well as the Wragby School project, customers can also choose to support the Happy Hooves Equestrian Equine Assisted Learning CIC outreach scheme.

The third project in the current round is South Willingham Parish Council, with their scenic improvement and local history display project.

Bags of Help is open to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp