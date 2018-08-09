Wonderful Wolds Walk for De Aston students

Students and staff at De Aston headed out recently on their biennial Wolds Walk fundraiser.

The entire school staff and student body took part in the 12-mile walk through the countryside to raise money for charity - and this year look’s set to be a record-breaker.

De Aston walk EMN-180108-112057001

It was also a logistical job of military scale, ensuring everyone was safe, but could also enjoy the day.

There were many great individual stories, with students overcoming great personal struggles to complete the walk.

Headteacher Simon Porter said: “This was a great day and an example of the school’s growth mindset philosophy.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without a dedicated team of staff organising and also all the staff helping on the day.

De Aston walk EMN-180108-112107001

“We are proud of being a Lincolnshire school and we wanted to take them out to see what the area around the school was really like.”