Welton school’s creative focus leads to national award

A Welton school has achieved the highest accolade from the Arts Council as recognition for its creative achievements.

William Farr CofE School is one of less than 60 secondary and primary schools across the whole of the UK to be awarded the Platinum Artsmark.

Award for William Farr School EMN-180415-174916001

The award is given to schools that make the arts come alive for their students and recognises the focus placed on the creative development of individual young people.

The school has been striving for the award for two years and during that time staff have worked hard to embed the arts and creative process in all subjects.

“Schools need to be about more than just passing exams,” said headteacher Andy Stones.

“Of course, we want our students to succeed academically, and work hard to support them to reach their potential, but we also want to help develop happy, creative and confident young people.”

Mr Stones continued: “Many of history’s great scientists, mathematicians, inventors and explorers were artistic and creative.

“No subject we teach is, or should be, self-contained. If we can nurture well-rounded, positive, creative and empathetic pupils then they will do well in all subjects.”

For the last two years, the school and pupils have staged their own Arts and Crafts Festival, featuring the largest collection of artists-in-residence seen in any Lincolnshire school.

The approach is supported by a raft of art and culture-focused after school clubs and activities, which are now enjoyed by 350 pupils each week.

Schools are granted Silver, Gold or Platinum Artsmark awards, based on their achievements.

Only 58 primary and secondary schools across the UK have succeeded in gaining the platinum award.

Mr Stones added: “The Artsmark Platinum award is recognition of the work of our inspired teachers, passionate and committed students and supportive parents and governors.

“I am delighted and proud we are among so few schools nationally to be recognised in this way.”