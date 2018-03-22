Welton school recognised with two accolades

A Welton school has been recognised for being amongst the best performing in the country for the excellent progress and achievement of its students.

William Farr C of E Comprehensive has won two accolades for coming in the top 10 percent of non-selective schools nationally for results, and the top 20 percent for progress of pupils.

The awards have been given by the Schools, Students and Teachers Network (SSAT) after in-depth analysis of data from the Department of Education.

The school was recognised for the progress students made from the time they joined the school to their GCSE exams.

SSAT, an independent member organisation for schools, will present the awards at a special ceremony later this year.

Andy Stones, headteacher at William Farr, said: “We are delighted and proud that our work has been recognised as among the best in the UK.

“Of course strong exam results are important for the school, but helping each student maximise their own potential, whatever that might be, is at the heart of what we do, so to be recognised for both is fantastic.

“All the staff, our parents and the students themselves should be congratulated for working together to achieve such success.”

Sue Williamson, Chief Executive of SSAT said: “I am delighted that William Farr has won two Educational Outcomes Awards.

“SSAT is pleased to recognise the quality of leadership and the hard work of all staff to ensure the success of every child.

“A big thank you and well done to pupils, parents, staff and governors.”