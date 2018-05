The focus may be on Windsor for the royal wedding, but today (Friday) it all happened at Tealby.

Children from the village primary school held their own ceremony, with Savannah Herridge as the bride and Freddie Salmon as her groom.

Horse drawn carriage for Tealby 'royal' wedding

Parents, family and friends dressed to the nines to attended the ceremony in the village church, where Charis Allen officiated as the 'vicar'.

And the event got off to a special start with a horse-drawn carriage courtesy of Stone Farm Carriages.