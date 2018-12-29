Top of the class! Rasen area students praised for exam results

Staff at two schools in the Market Rasen received some amazing news before breaking up for the Christmas holidays.

According to the latest figures published by the Department for Education, Tealby School and Binbrook CofE Primary School have both been ranked in the top 10 performing schools out of more than 330 primary schools across the whole of Lincolnshire.

The 2017/18 primary school league tables show both schools met the Government’s floor standard for performance at Key Stage Two.

The figures show that Tealby School placed first with 92% of students reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths progression.

Binbrook CofE Primary School placed ninth, with 86% of students reaching the expected standard.

In a statement to the Rasen Mail, Headteacher at Tealby School, Denise Popplewell said: “We are really pleased with our Year Six SATS results which reflect our emphasis on providing a rich and varied curriculum based on meaningful contexts for learning including plenty of opportunities for learning out of the classroom.

“Our success in Year Six is underpinned by the excellent quality of teaching and learning in every year group in the school from early years upwards.

“We are proud of all our pupils.”

Anna Hall, headteacher at Binbrook CofE Primary School, said: “We are delighted with the children and how hard they have worked.

“We are grateful for the continued support from our parents and staff.”

Binbrook CofE has maintained a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating following a short inspection in January 2018.

Meanwhile, Tealby School is still ‘Outstanding’ after the last inspection from Ofsted back in March 2014.

As reported last week, Middle Rasen Primary School and Legsby Primary School both appeared in the bottom 10 performing schools in Lincolnshire according to the Department for Education figures.

In a statement, Middle Rasen Primary School said: “The school has thoroughly investigated the reasons for the dip in KS2 test results in 2018, and we are confident this is an isolated occurrence.”

Staff at Lesgby Primary School have defended the statistics, adding that the figures are ‘misleading’.

A spokesman from Legsby Primary School said: “It is a very small cohort that sat the exams so therefore each child is a huge percentage.

“The results can be misleading when compared against other schools with large cohorts of pupils who sit the SATS exams.

“The percentages do not reflect the progress the child has made.

“A child can make a huge journey in their learning, and this is not reflected.

“A big thing we are proud of is the confidence levels of children and the opportunities they are exposed to.

“A real positive is that we took over just a year ago, and the school numbers have doubled.

“Our attendance is also above the national average.

“Lots of schools put the hard work in and the results do not always reflect that.”