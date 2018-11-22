Top marks! Caistor school is ranked best in county

Caistor Grammar School is celebrating after topping a government league table which ranked it the best performing school in Lincolnshire.

The provisional performance tables - based on this year’s Year 11 exam results - show Caistor Grammar School gained the highest ‘attainment 8’ score, which measures pupils’ achievements in eight core subjects.

And if that was not enough, the grammar school’s ‘progress 8’ score is among the best in the country - this score is a measure of pupils’ progress since the end of primary school.

Caistor Grammar School headteacher Alistair Hopkins said: “I’m delighted with the provisional Progress 8 score.

“The provisional score puts us in the ten percent of schools nationally.

“Our raw GCSE score makes us the leading school for GCSE in the county: on average each student achieved a ‘7’ last summer.

“Our progress scores have been consistent these last two years because students work tirelessly to succeed, have dedicated teachers who are subject specialists and who love their subjects.

“Some might say that it’s easier to get a higher progress score because we are selective.

“I disagree, because able students need to be inspired to achieve every day, and in every lesson.

“Sometimes, students are surprised at what they can achieve.

“That’s part of what we do at the school.”

The figures show 93 per cent of students who took GCSEs at Caistor Grammar School in 2018 scored a grade ‘5’ or above in English and maths exams.

And 95 per cent of the school’s pupils were entered for the English Baccalaureate - qualifications in English, maths, sciences, a language and either history or geography.

The school’s ‘attainment 8’ score was 71.0 and its ‘progress 8’ score was 0.61, which the league tables class as ‘well above average’.