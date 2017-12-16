Teachers take over running of Legsby school

Children at Legsby School have been getting to grips with lots of changes - not least having not one, but two headteachers!

Under a unique Co–Headship arrangement, KS1 teacher Lucy Dabb and KS2 teacher Ben Murray are sharing the responsibility of running the school.

Both say they are delighted to be undertaking this new challenge and are looking forward to the future of Legsby Primary School.

“The priorities are to provide an enriched learning experience, where children enjoy coming to a school which prepares them for the life skills they need for their future,” said Miss Dabb.

They are also keen to continue developing the inclusive family ethos the school prides itself in.

“We are keen to be as family friendly as possible,” said Miss Dabb, “which is why we have developed a free breakfast club, offering a selection of breakfast options, and a reasonably priced after school club presenting a different theme each night.”

The school has also been working hard on connecting with the community, with regular leaflet drops around the village advertising what they are doing and inviting the public in to events.

“We really do believe in our new school moto ‘Bringing out the best in each other,” added Miss Dabb.

“We have a great team of staff and children and we are really looking forward to exciting times ahead at Legsby Primary School.”

Over the past two years, numbers have been steadily increasing, showing that small schools have a vital part to play in the education system.

This year the school had its largest intake of reception children in recent history.