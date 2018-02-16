Shakespearean success for De Aston students

Market Rasen’s De Aston School hosted the ESU (English Speaking Union) Performing Shakespeare regional finals recently.

Six of their students took part in the event - Year 7s: Tom Brack, Ashleigh Day and Year 8s: Alicia Meredith, Lara Lynes, Anna Mottram and Ellie Cole - having passed the previous audition round and in the finals saw them up against 10 students from King Edward’s Grammar School and two students from Carres’ Grammar.

Both grammar schools fielded all Year 9 performers.

Two of the De Aston Students, Ellie Cole and Anna Mottram were chosen by the professional actor working for the ESU to go through to the national final.

They will now appear at the famous Wyndham Theatre in London’s Leicester Square in March.

De Aston’s Head of English, Sarah Peacock said: “I am very proud to say this is the second time in three years I have been able to take De Aston students to the national final.

“They have worked extremely hard and it will be an amazing experience for them.”