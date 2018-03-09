Setting the seed of education at Osgodby

Osgodby Primary School is looking to a good season of growing, thanks to a group of hardworking volunteers.

In a joint venture with Market Rasen Rotary Club, the school has a new area of eight raised beds in its grounds.

Soil was reused from early projects, which had gone into disrepair

Members of the Rotary Club’s Environment committee supplied years of experience in making the raised beds.

Some of the PTA members and parents of current pupil - Mary Kate and Tom Packer, Duncan and Angela Winter - along with the head teacher, Ashley Taylor, added considerable strength and enthusiasm.

Tea was supplied on a regular basis by other teaching staff.

Mr Taylor said: “I’d like to say thank you to the Rotary for all their hard work.

Work got quickly underway, thanks to Michael Hansard, who loaned a mini digger, and the expertise of Pete Smith driving it, to reduce the amount of hand work necessary.

“I’d also like to thank the parents who arrived on a very wet and cold February morning to help us begin our redevelopment of the outdoor area.

“This is just the start of some exciting improvements that we have planned.

“We want to capitalise on our beautiful local woodland and extensive school grounds by making outdoor learning a key feature of our curriculum at Osgodby.

“Giving the children the chance to eat food that they have grown themselves not only gives them a sense of accomplishment and an excellent scientific knowledge of how plants grow, but also encourages them to make healthy food choices.

“Mrs Greig and our gardening club can’t wait to get going!”

The project was jointly funded by the Rotary Club and School, together with personal donations from Rotarians.