Schools league table shows positive progress for Caistor school

Caistor Yarborough Academy is showing positive improvement, which is reflected in the latest performance data released by the department for Education.

The School League Tables, published last week, show the school has achieved a positive progress score of 0.05 on the government’s new, and most important, headline figure, known as Progress 8.

This means at GCSE, students achieved above expectation compared to similar students across the country.

Headteacher, Mr Mark Midgley said: “These results are due to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our wonderful teaching and support staff and, of course, are a reflection of the dedication, outstanding work ethic and exemplary attitudes of our fantastic students.

“We are justifiably delighted with all of these achievements, but most notably, the excellent progress measures.

“It is quite correct to recognise that measuring Progress is the most important outcome for learners in any school setting.

“(For us) to be 19th out of 68 schools in Lincolnshire and 4th out of 12 in North East Lincolnshire for GCSE progress and 4th out of 12 for attainment is a fantastic achievement.”

In July 2017, Ofsted inspectors graded the school as ‘requires improvement’, although the report recognised two areas as ‘good’.

Since then, a new leadership team has been put in place and a number of new members of staff have been employed, who are all good or outstanding teachers.

Mr Mark Midgley said: “The Academy has been on a significant journey, where it has made progress on all fronts: in terms of teaching and learning, behaviour and safety, and the best outcomes for our young people.

“This progress has been locally and nationally recognised and it’s an absolute pleasure and privilege to teach at Caistor Yarborough Academy.”