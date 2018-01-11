Schools can get new year off to flying start

Schools across the whole area are being urged to take part in this year’s RSPB Big Schools Birdwatch.

The event, which runs until February 23, is the world’s biggest schools’ wildlife survey and more than 70,000 children are expected to take part across the UK.

This year, for the first time, the RSPB has partnered with CBeebies favourites the Twirlywoos to provide new activities and resources specifically tailored to early years, to help get their mini-birdwatchers off to a flying start.

A recent survey of teachers and schoolchildren found an overwhelming majority believed it was important to experience nature at school.

The birdwatch is a chance for children to put down their books and get outside to experience and learn about the nature that lives in their local community.

The free scheme involves children spending an hour watching and counting the birds that visit their outdoor space, before sending the results to the RSPB.

Rebecca Kerfoot, event co-ordinator for the RSPB, said: “The Big Schools Birdwatch is the chance for children to get a taste of the wild side where they live and go to school.

“It’s fun, easy and simple to set up, it works for all ages, and even if it’s a dull, rainy January day you can still gaze out of the classroom and see a flash of colour.

Teachers can pick any day during the first half of the spring term to take part in the Big Schools Birdwatch.

To request a pack visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch