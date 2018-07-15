Scarecrow success for Caistor students

Students from Caistor Yarborough Academy were thrilled to hear they had won first prize for their entry to the town’s Scarecrow Festival.

The scarecrow trail was part of the successful open gardens event held over the weekend of July 14 and 15.

With the wide-reaching theme of ‘Open’, it was decided that by opening his eyes and closely observing the world around him, Lincolnshire-born Sir Isaac Newton had become the greatest scientist of his era and therefore fitted the brief perfectly.

With head and hands fashioned from good old-fashioned paper mache, a straw body and a wig made out of toilet roll inner tubes, the academy was delighted to be able to present ‘Sir Isaac Newton: Open Eyes – Open Mind.

“The students thoroughly enjoyed getting stuck into this project,” said Science LSA, Nicky Colley.

“The camaraderie and teamwork that exemplifies Caistor Yarborough Academy shone through, and we were really happy to be able to support the wider community in their fundraising efforts.”

The Open Gardens and Scarecrow Trail was organised by Caistor in Bloom and raises money for the British Red Cross.

The In Bloom group also provides the colourful displays throughout the town.

As previously reported, this year has seen additional planters placed on the first floor level of some premises in the market place to give an extra layer of colour.

In all, more than 3,500 plants have been used in planters, hanging baskets and carts around the town, with rigorous watering by volunteers keeps them looking at their best

For more about the group, visit caistorinbloom.com