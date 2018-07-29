Records smashed at sensational sports day for De Aston students

De Aston sports day saw records smashed all over the track and field events.

Every student took part in year group activities, before the high profile races in the afternoon.

De Aston sports EMN-180723-193043001

The staff took on the students in a tight run relay race and as ever the highlight was the battle of the tug of war.

“This was another example of how great De Aston staff are at putting on events,” said head teacher Simon Porter.

“I am incredibly proud of the way that not just the PE department, but also all the other staff helped to make this such a well-run day.

“The young people taking part were just phenomenal.”

De Aston sports EMN-180723-193053001

De Aston also saw sporting success at the District Athletics Championship.

They finished second in the division overall, just behind Caistor Grammar but above Skegness Grammar, Horncastle Grammar School and Alford Grammar School.

Mr Porter added: “Out of all the schools, we selected the most students (68 in total), in keeping with De Aston’s philosophy to give as many opportunities and experiences to students as possible, while remaining competitive.”

De Aston sports EMN-180723-193113001

De Aston sports EMN-180723-193033001