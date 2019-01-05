Recital evening for De Aston musicians

The talents of young musicians at De Aston were on display as some of the Year 11 GCSE music students held a recital for family and friends.

Acting Head of Music, Scott Pashley said: “We have some very talented students and this live performance will form part of their assessments.”

Pictured above with Mr Pashley are Karunamunige Dewapriya, Joshua Curson, Toby Cutts, Naomi Day, Ed Naden, Sophie Grayson, Isobella Dickson, Davey Wallace and Ben Watson, who performed on a variety of instruments, covering a wide range of music, from Romberg to Snow Patrol.