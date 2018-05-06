Rasen teacher in running for national award

A Market Rasen teacher has been shortlisted for a national award after inspiring her students to be the best they can be.

Head of English at De Aston, Sarah Peacock is in the running for English Teacher of the Year in the TES Schools Awards.

Now in their 10th year, the awards recognise the most outstanding individuals and institutions the state and independent sector has to offer.

TES editor Ann Mroz said: “It is wonderful to see such innovative ideas and best-practice emerging from our schools and teachers, despite the current squeeze on funding.

“We had a record year for entries and the standard was the best so far - all those shortlisted should be very proud: it’s an extraordinary achievement.”

As well as teaching, Miss Peacock helps students gain cultural experiences with many trips to theatres.

She also heads up a number of extra-curricular activities, such as the Debating Society, Shakespeare Society and Creative Writing Society, as well as running the library.

Her inspirational approach saw her students achieve the best GCSE English Language results in the school’s history in 2016, as well as consistently outstanding A-level results over the past few years.

In recent years the department also succeeded in winning The Good Schools’ Guide Award for Boys’ Progress in English.

Miss Peacock said of the nomination: “I am really honoured and overwhelmed to be shortlisted. I am really passionate about ensuring all learners are given fantastic opportunities in a range of disciplines, regardless of their ability or background.”

The award winners will be revealed at a gala evening at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on June 22.