Rasen school days revisited

Rase Heritage Society has donated several De Aston related items to the school, including a cricket blazer, photos, and exercise books.

RHS member and former teacher at De Aston Mal Jones went along to present the items to head teacher Simon Porter.

“It was fabulous to receive more artefacts from De Aston’s past,” said Mr Porter.

“I thank Rase Heritage Society for their kind donation.

“We are a forward looking school but acutely aware of the traditions of the school from its founding years. We must never lose sight of the school’s evolution through time; these are the foundations of our future.”