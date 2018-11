Children and staff at Market Rasen Pre-School were raising money for Children in Need last Friday.

Everyone was invited to wear something yellow, something spotty or their pyjamas for the day and also had the opportunity to take part in Pudsey Bear-themed craft and messy play activities, as well as learning how their donations can help others in need.

Preschool owner Sally Jacklin said: “We had another wonderful day and thanks go to all parents for their very generous donations.”