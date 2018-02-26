‘Proud’ Rasen head is setting standard

From above national progress rates to being one of only two state schools in the country to debate in the House of Lords, De Aston’s ‘proud’ head teacher has praised the work of students and staff.

The recent publication of the national results from 2017 shows last year’s Year 11 students at the Market Rasen school made national progress.

Simon Porter, who has just completed his first full year as head, said: “Our broad grading for progress of ‘in line’ with the national results is the same as many of the local selective schools.

“I am very proud also to say that our Sixth Form performance was above national progress rates and in the same category again as many of the selective schools in Lincolnshire.

“In terms of our Sixth Form GCSE English and GCSE mathematics, both had progress significantly above the national, with English also having a 100 percent pass rate.

“The results are down to the hard work and dedication of the students and staff, but also the parents and carers.

“As proud as I am about the achievements of last year’s groups, I am also focused on making improvements to get even better results this year.

“I am very hopeful that we will see outcomes rise even further in 2018.”

Last year saw De Aston have the highest ever number of students join Year 7, and they are expecting another large intake into their Year 7 this September.

Mr Porter added: “In addition to the strong track record on achievement, I am also proud of the other side of school; the wide range of extra-curricular opportunities we offer.

“The commitment of our staff to provide wider experiences and opportunities for our young people is outstanding.”