Pre school in Middle Rasen maintains its ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A Middle Rasen Pre-School is celebrating after maintaining its ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted.

Middle Rasen and District Pre School, in North Street, continues to be good following the first short inspection by Ofsted in three years.

The pre-school has been rated good for effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children.

The report praised the learning facility for ‘staff completing risk assessments of the environment and when they take children on outings’ which ‘helps to promote children’s safety’.

It also highlighted that ‘the manager and committee members discuss ways to improve the pre-school’ and that ‘recent changes to the layout of the rooms have helped children to develop their learning and to respect and care for their environment’.

Ofsted also praised the pre-school for “planning activities and providing different experiences based on children’s interests which helps children to make good progress in their learning’.

Further praise was given to the manager who ‘supports her staff well, for example, she holds meetings with them to discuss their professional development.

Staff attend training that helps them to provide opportunities for children to develop their mathematical skills through everyday play experiences’.

Ofsted highlighted the next steps that the school could take to further improve.

The report said: “To further improve the quality of the early years provision the provider should strengthen partnerships with parents to consistently share more detailed information with them about children’s learning, and provide babies with more opportunities to further enhance their speaking skills.”

The report also stated the school is not yet ‘outstanding’ because ‘staff do not consistently share information with parents about how their children need to progress in their learning’ and ‘occasionally staff do not give babies enough opportunities to contribute to conversations and develop their speaking skills’.