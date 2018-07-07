Picture Gallery: Market Rasen Primary School summer fete fun in the sun

The sun shone down and the crowds turned out to support Market Rasen Primary School’s summer fete.

Organised by the school’s Family and Friends Fundraisers (FAFF), the event had something for everyone to enjoy.

From peg games to face painting, and bouncy castles to burgers, there was plenty to keep people occupied.

The Scouts and Guides ran stalls and the town’s fire crew went along with their engine too, much to the delight of the younger fete-goers.

For the first time, there was also a ‘Bake Off’ competition, which saw children making six cupcakes and adults a cake on a summer theme.

Proceeds from the fete will go to FAFF funds for the benefit of all the pupils.