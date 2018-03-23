On target for learning at Caistor Yarborough

Students at Caistor Yarborough Academy have been awarded for hitting the bull’s-eye when it comes to learning new skills.

Lincolnshire Small Bore Rifle Association ran a short course for 18 students which proved very successful.

Last week, the town’s MP, Sir Edward Leigh went along to present badges and certificates to the students to help them celebrate their successes.

Sir Edward said: “It is really great in a rural school to see these kids are learning a fantastic country sport and there are clearly some who are really talented.

“This school is doing tremendously well under their highly inspirational head teacher.

“Thanks must also go to the Lincolnshire Small Bore Rifle Association for making this course happen.”

The students worked through a handbook, learning the law in relation to shooting, trigger control and correct breathing when shooting.

There was then the shooting test itself, which was held at the nearby Trackside Guns and Archery centre.

“We want to thank all those people who took part in the course; they were really good to work with,” said Dave Carter, Development Officer for LSRA.

“This was really a safe introduction to this lifestyle and in September we will hopefully be setting up some inter-school competitions.

“There are some talented shooters here and they deserve their badges.”

The position of best shot was tied between Edward Lince and Charlotte Overend, both with a score of 175 and both receiving the Master Shot Award.

However, on countback, this was awarded to 14-year-old Charlotte.

She said: “I am really pleased with how I did.

“I just thought I would give it a go as my dad and uncle are into it (shooting) now I want to carry on doing it.”

Both Charlotte and Edward received a Mastershot badge.

Brandon Gainsborough was named the most improved.

Four levels of awards were made in all.

Marksman Awards went to Harry McQuillan, Joshua Kirman and Rebecca Smith.

Expert Shot Awards went to Brandon Gainsborough, Ethen Lond, Joshua Laking, Liliana Wilson, Marcus Gainsborough and Sophie Stockton.

Skilled Shot Awards went to Brayden Eddington and Matt Larkin.

PE teacher and Head of Creativity Simon Chadwick was impressed with what the students had achieved.

He said: “It has been really nice to see people gaining confidence in a new sport.

“We want to support our students progress in school academically but also their progress as people, which means helping them develop other skills.

“Thanks go to the instructors Dave Carter and Ian Heald, as well as Ged Goulsbra from Trackside Guns and Archery just down the road in North Kelsey Moor.”