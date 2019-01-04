New horizon beckons for Keelby teacher

A Keelby teacher has turned her back on a career she has loved to pursue her dream of growing her family business.

After 26 years, Helen White said a fond farewell to staff and children at Keelby Primary Academy at the end of term.

The popular Key Stage One teacher will now be dedicating her time to her new family business venture, ‘Pig and Poke’ located in Caistor Market Place.

Academy principal, Annabel Cowling said: “Mrs White has touched the lives of many children and their families from the village throughout her 26-year tenure at Keelby Primary Academy.

“She is an experienced and much-loved teacher and she has served with distinction.”

Helen and her family have worked hard to achieve their dream business over recent months.

They successfully launched and opened their home, interiors and gift shop in Caistor’s South Street, which has now relocated to more central premises at the town’s former Nat-West building in the Market Place.

The family-run business sells a large selection of locally sourced products for the home, garden and lifestyle.

The move to the Market Place building has also given space to host a coffee shop, which serves a range of homemade cakes made daily in town.