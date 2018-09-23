New arts and culture centre to celebrate school anniversaries

North Lincolnshire Council plus other partners are supporting Sir John Nelthorpe School’s plans to create a centre for arts and culture in Brigg.

The community centre forms part of the School’s ‘Our Place in Time’ anniversary celebrations, which mark 350 years of education on the Grammar School site and 100 years since the inception of the Girls High School, subsequently sited on Wrawby Road, next year.

The new facility will host local, regional and national artists, performers and groups further raising the profile of Brigg as a centre for the arts in North Lincolnshire.

Under the plans, the school library will be sympathetically redeveloped and the existing music and drama suite adapted to provide space for visiting artists and local performers.

The centre will be accessible to the community as well as school pupils.

Rob Biglands, Head Teacher at Sir John Nelthorpe School, said: “Nothing will be more fitting than to mark these key milestones in the history of the school in newly refurbished facilities that will celebrate the proud history of the school and the community at the same time as providing a modern and versatile resource for all to enjoy.

“I very much hope we can enlist the support and backing of the North Lincolnshire community to turn this vision into a reality.”