Mini police helping with parking issues outside Rasen school

Mini police at Market Rasen Primary School are playing their part in helping address parking issues in the immediate area.

As part of a new scheme, 10 pupils from year five and six have been chosen by their fellow pupils to work on a range of initiatives.

However, their first project has been to try and ease the parking issues outside the school at the start and close of the day.

The young law enforcers have been studying the Highway Code and have been out with PCSOs, issuing tickets to parents who park their cars.

One of the mini police said: “Some parents park badly, and on the bends.

“We give them a ticket and then one of the police go and speak to them.

“We are doing it to help the community and keep us safe.”

And it seems the scheme is already showing benefits according to head of school Nichola Allerston.

She said: “There has certainly been a difference since the mini police started, and the feedback from parents has been that it is a great idea.”

Mrs Allerston continued: “It is a great opportunity for our children to engage with the community and develop their skills as mini police, to support the local police and look at both local and national initiatives.

“Our two PCSOs have been really good with the children and everyone enjoys working with them.”

The mini police scheme is part of a national project designed to help children and encourage them to be more aware of any issues in their community, as well as looking at bigger issues such as bullying and computer safety.

And their dedication has already been praised by local policing team members PCSO Neal Wallace and PCSO Neil Harrison who have been working with them.

PCSO Wallace said : “The enthusiasm shown by the Mini Police Officers is fantastic, and they are great ambassadors for the school and Lincolnshire Police.

“This is a scheme that has great potential and has already improved the confidence of the Mini Police Officers, and those around them.”