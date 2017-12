There may not have been room in the inn, but neither was there room in Market Rasen Primary School hall as the Key Stage One pupils performed their Christmas production.

Every child had a part to play - either as a character or telling the tale - with both of the well-rehearsed and enthusiastic performances attracting a capacity audience.

Market Rasen Primary School Key Stage 1 Nativity EMN-171220-090650001

The school’s Key Stage Two pupils held their Christmas Carol event the following week in the town’s Methodist Church.

Market Rasen Primary School Key Stage 1 Nativity EMN-171220-090730001

Market Rasen Primary School Key Stage 1 Nativity EMN-171220-090716001

Market Rasen Primary School Key Stage 1 Nativity EMN-171220-090810001

Market Rasen Primary School Key Stage 1 Nativity EMN-171220-090703001

Market Rasen Primary School Key Stage 1 Nativity EMN-171220-090743001