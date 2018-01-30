Lincolnshire school to head into new era

St Hugh’s Preparatory School, in Woodhall Spa, has announced that from September 2018 it will be stopping Saturday school for its Years 5 – 8.

It comes as both current and prospective parents have requested that the Saturday school stops.

The work profile of families has altered in recent years, with many parents finding that the weekends are the only time they can have proper quality time to spend with their children.

By making this change, St Hugh’s believes this will enable the right balance to be achieved between the changing needs of other schools, the needs of the family and the opportunity to pursue external opportunities.

Headmaster Chris Ward said: “This is an important decision in the history of the school and the start of an exciting new era.

“We have listened to our parents, who say that Saturday school is not attractive, and have made this positive change to complement our families’ busy and hectic lifestyles.”