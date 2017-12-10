Home win in debate for Rasen school

De Aston School had the honour of hosting the English Speaking Union County Finals recently - and were the only comprehensive in Lincolnshire taking part.

Competing at the event were students from De Aston, students from Caistor Grammar School and students from Hymers College in Hull.

Winning through to the regional finals were De Aston and Hymers.

The finals will take place at either the prestigious Leeds Grammar School or Cambridge University.

At the finals, De Aston School was represented by Chloe Chuck and Sarah Gadalla.

Sarah is an Estonian-born, EAL (English as an Additional Language) student.

Chloe and Sarah are both keen members of the Debating Society, which meets on Monday lunchtimes in the library .

The aim of the society is to encourage students and staff to ‘engage in discourse, rational argument and verbal fencing’.

Other congratulations also go to Charlotte Marriott, who acted as chairperson for the evening, as well as Kelsie Dawson and Abi Mansfield, from Year Seven, who were the timekeepers.

Credit also goes to teacher Sarah Peacock for organising and training the De Aston debating team.