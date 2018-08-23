GCSE Results: ‘Fantastic’ Success for De Aston’s Year 11

De Aston’s learners were praised today for their hard work and commitment as they received their GCSE and vocational results.

Head teacher Simon Porter said the students did ‘fantastically well’ with a 99.6% pass rate, including many of the new harder specification reformed GCSE courses.

Grace Huby will be leaving De Aston to take a two-year course in fashion at Lincoln College, whihc will hopefully lead to a career in marketing. She is pictured wth mum Debbie. EMN-180823-110553001

Mr Porter said: “I am incredibly proud of the efforts of my staff, both teaching and support, who have done everything in their power to help this year group through to good outcomes.

“There are some amazing achievements including many of the highest grades possible.

“For older GCSE courses A* was the highest grade, but many have now changed to the new more demanding GCSE courses,with grade 9 being the new highest grade achievable.

“The grade 9 is designed to be even more difficult to achieve than the old A*. Any learner achieving a 9 will have achieved something very special.”

Double 9 for Chloe Chuck in English Language and English Literature, with De Aston's head of English Sarah Peacock. Chloe will be staying at De Aston to study for her A-levels, including English EMN-180823-110541001

EBACC English had the highest number of grade 9s, with thirteen in total, including nine grade 9s in English Literature.

There were also a number of grade 9s in the Sciences, Mathematics, French, Spanish, Art, and History.

In vocational subjects, there were Distinction* grades in BTEC Health and Social Care, Business and Sport.

GCSE Media also achieved a high proportion of top grades A*/A for those students taking the course.

High flyers this year included Daniel Newton, who achieved a remarkable four level 9s in Science, Mathematics and English Literature, plus grade 8s in Computing, English Language and Geography and an A grade in Graphics.

Michael Bontoft achieved three grade 8s in English Literature, Geography and Mathematics and two grade 9s in Science. Poppy Chapman achieved three grade 9s in English Literature, History, Media; an A* in Art and a grade 8 in English Language.

Poppy Gogan achieved four grade 9s in English Literature, French, Mathematics and Physics, plus two grade 8s in Biology and Chemistry.

Chloe Chuck achieved the amazing feat of a double level 9 in English Language and English Literature and also an A* in Media.

Georgia Shaw and Rosy Smith both achieved identical high grades in three of their subjects - grade 9 in English Literature and grade 8 in English Language and grade 8 in Art.

There was high achievement too in vocational courses, including Luke Dickinson who got Distinction* in BTEC Health and Social Care, as well as a level 8 in English Literature.

Chloe Huddart achieved Distinction* in BTEC Sport and level 8 in both English Language and English Literature.

Joshua Richards achieved Distinction* in Health and Social Care, plus level 8s in English Literature and Science, and an A grade in Media.

Mr Porter said: “The number of our students achieving level 9s, legacy GCSE A*grade and vocational Distinction* grade across so many subjects just goes to show what comprehensive education can achieve and also exemplifies the quality of teaching of my staff.

“We must also celebrate all those who achieved well for themselves at whatever level; their personal success is just as important as those making the headlines.

“We now look forward to seeing a large number of our Year 11 returning to us in a couple of weeks to continue their successful journey with De Aston in our 6th form.”