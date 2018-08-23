GCSE Results: Caistor Grammar School students maintain ‘outstanding’ tradition

GCSE students at Caistor Grammar School have maintained the School’s tradition of gaining outstanding examination results, despite the uncertainty caused by changes to the examination system.

In all, 57.4% of papers were awarded the top grades of 9 to 7 in the new grading system. On average, each student achieved an average grade of a ‘7’.

Caistor Grammar School: Katie Miller, second left, is heading to to John Leggott College to study and celebrated with her grandma Gill Robinson, left, while Charlotte Marshall is off to Franklin College and celebrated her rsults with mum Catherine. EMN-180823-113829001

The overall ‘strong’ pass rate was 94.3% where subjects were graded an A*/9 to C/5.

All students passed English Literature and Maths; 99% achieved a grade 5 or above in English Language.

A total of 82% of students achieved their E-Bacc qualification (a ‘5’ or above in English, Mathematics, a Science, a modern language and a humanity)

Two students achieved all ‘9s’ and another seven students achieved a mixture of seven grade 9s or 8s.

Caistor Grammar School: Katie Robey was delighted with her results, as was mum Sharon. Katie is heading to Chester to study musical theatre EMN-180823-113906001

Headmaster, Alistair Hopkins, said: “Everyone at the School is delighted for the year group.

“All stepped up to the mark and gave their best.

“They have been helped throughout by extremely dedicated teachers and have been well supported by their families.

“We have been fortunate to be a part of their journey.

There was a lot to celebrate for students at Caistor Grammar School and this is just one of the groups of students ready to do just that. EMN-180823-113854001

“It is important to remember that when they started these courses two years ago, there were very few resources and limited guidance about standards expected.

“Their teachers have been superb in helping the students to negotiate these challenges.”

Mr Hopkins added: ‘The statistics only tell a part of the story and behind each result there are individual triumphs.”