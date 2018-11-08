‘Excellent’ Rasen school celebrates exam success

The latest government league tables show Market Rasen’s De Aston School has made better progress in 2018 than most other secondary schools in Lincolnshire.

The provisional performance tables, based on this year’s Year 11 exam results, show pupils at De Aston achieved their target grades - and scored well in the core academic subjects.

The data shows De Aston School is in the top five non-selective secondary schools in the county, and headteacher Simon Porter is thrilled.

He said: “The provisional performance tables for Year 11 results 2018 make excellent reading for De Aston School.

“They show that the school has made better progress than the average for Lincolnshire secondary schools.

“De Aston has provisionally risen 10 places and excluding selective schools, finds itself in the top five secondary schools in Lincolnshire for progress.

“The outcomes were a direct result of the skill and dedication of the staff, partnership with parents, and the hard work of the learners.

“Successful progress in a school is a team effort.

“There is, of course, far more to a school than a set of exam results, and at De Aston we are also continuing to celebrate the wonderful range of extra-curricular opportunities on offer to our young people.

“De Aston won three awards at the Lincolnshire Education Awards 2018 for Teacher of the Year, Performer of the Year and Writer of the Year, but these accolades are just the tip of the iceberg.

“The depth of our success is embedded in the commitment of all our staff, both teaching and support, both in and beyond the classroom.”

The latest figures show pupils at De Aston School scored 0.03 below their expected grade - the county average was 0.15 below.

