East Lincolnshire schools invited to share in £253k support for maths

Schools on the east side of the county are set to get more support in their maths education following more than £250k of funding announced this morning (Friday).

The Lincolnshire Teaching Schools Together partnership (LTT) has been given £253,000 to boost primary school-to-school support for pupils aged 9-11.

Organisers say the funding, aimed specifically at the eastern side of the county, will be used to focus on support for maths under the Lincolnshire Attainment Maths Project, which aims to ensure pupils make the best possible progress through their primary years.

It will see support will come from established local leaders of education and specialist leaders of education, working directly with the schools.

Lincolnshire County Council Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “This welcome funding boost will help ensure support is targeted at the schools that need it most in Lincolnshire. “It makes sense that we use the talent, skills and experience of our teaching schools and those that are leading the way in terms of performance to drive improvements in other, more vulnerable schools.”

The schools driving the collaboration are the Boston Staniland Academy, Witham St Hughs Academy, Bourne Westfield Academy, Lincoln Mount Street Academy and Sandon School & Ambergate Sports College in Grantham as part of the Teaching Schools Together project.

Adrian Reed, Chief Executive of Boston Witham Academies Federation and Connect, added: “We are delighted to have secured a significant investment in school improvement which goes directly into the classroom to improve outcomes for children.

“This initiative will see some of our leading teaching schools share best practice, allow us to draw from evidence based-research and provide professional development for teachers in the teaching of maths.”