Dragon dance at Binbrook

Children at Binbrook Primary School have been looking at celebrations for Chinese New Year as part of their studies.

Class Hedgehogs thoroughly enjoyed having a go at the Dragon Dance and some of the class are pictured above with their wonderfully decorated dragon’s head.

According to the Chinese zodiac, it is the Year of the Pig.

People born in the Year of the Pig think logically and are able to fix whatever problem they’re in.

They aren’t good communicators, but they are kind and able to provide for the family.