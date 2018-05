Were you at De Aston between 1973 and 2014? Did you collect your exam certificates?

If you did not collect your certificates, you have until May 25 to do so.

Due to the new data protection regulations, any certificates not collected by that date will be securely disposed of.

To get your certificates, contact the schools’ Examinations Officer via paula.young@de-aston.lincs.sch.uk

After that date you will have to contact the exams board directly.