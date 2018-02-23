De Aston debaters reach regional finals

De Aston pupils put their debating skills to the test again at the regional finals of the English Speaking Union’s MACE competition, held at York St Peter’s School.

Sarah Gadalla and Chloe Chuck debated as the proposition for the topic: This House believes that people should be allowed to wear religious symbols at work.

Head of English Sarah Peacock said: “Chloe and Sarah delivered fantastic, thought-provoking speeches on the topic, and although we didn’t progress to the next round, we had a fantastic day and learnt lots about the competition to come back stronger next year.”