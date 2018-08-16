De Aston: ‘commendable’ performances show 99% pass rate overall for sixth form

De Aston School’s sixth formers were celebrated today for their ‘commendable individual performances’.

The school’s students achieved a set of excellent results in both A levels and applied courses.

Joshua Parkinson got the highest mark in English at De Aston and celebrated with his dad Tony and head of English Sarah Peacock. Joshua plans to study politics at Sheffield. Mrs peacock said: "Joshua has worked really hard and has taken part in a lot of extra curricular events, particularly the debating group. Well done Joshua." EMN-180816-093504001

Overall, the pass rate for A level courses was 98% this year. The pass rate for Vocational qualifications was 100% and pass rate for 6th form overall was 99%.

Year 13 students who gained top grades in A level courses included Bethany Tompkins and Alexandra Woolley, who achieved A grades in A level Art, and Joshua Parkinson and Harriet Pritchard who achieved A grades in A Level English Literature.

In Vocational courses, there were Double Distinction Star grades in the Level 3 Diploma in Fitness Services for Adam Teskey and Adam Cooke; a fabulous achievement by those boys as the course is the equivalent of two A levels.

Others on the same Fitness course also did very well, with Distinction Star/Distinction grades achieved by Callum Fischer, Toby Parrish-Robinson and Jade Paul.

De Aston: Toby Parrish-Robinson excelled in his B-Tec and vocational courses to take up his place to study history at Lincoln University. EMN-180816-093517001

The Extended Project, worth a third of an A level, also saw success with entries from both Y12 and Y13, with some excellent grades, including two

A* grades and seven A grades. However, one of the biggest success stories is that of Connor

Beaumont who achieved Distinction Star in Public Services, Distinction in IT, A grade on the Extended

Project and an A grade in the Finance Diploma.

De Aston: Eve Stannard, left, will be heading to Nottingham University to study sociology; Jennifer Watson will be studying business management with human resources at Sheffield Hallam and Sam Barr-Rostron is also off to Sheffield Hallam, to study forensic accounting. EMN-180816-093446001

Headteacher, Simon Porter, commended “the determination and growth mindset of the learners and the staff”.

He added: “The students worked very hard for what they achieved and should be proud of their individual results.

“This is a set of results that demonstrates the school’s continued drive for success for every individual learner as part of our growth mindset philosophy.

“Our ethos is ‘Believe. Strive. Achieve.’ and the results from this year have proved that the De Aston way leads to good outcomes in both A level and vocational qualifications.”