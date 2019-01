Students from De Aston School in Market Rasen headed to Lincoln last week to test their chemistry knowledge against other schools.

Key Stage four students Jamie Dee, Oliver Barnard, Xavier Gasper and Elliott Brack took part in the Royal Society of Chemistry competition at Lincoln University.

The boys did extremely well and came second overall, just missing out to the winning school by one point.

A spokesman for De Aston’s science department said: “We are very proud of how well the boys did.