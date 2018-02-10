Course to improve knowledge of maths

Improve your knowledge of addition, subtraction and multiplying at Market Rasen Learning Centre.

The course, starting on Monday, February 19, will take place at the Clip Learning Centre, in Queen Street, from 10am to noon on a 16-week basis.

Learn about units of measurement, performing simple calculations with money, weight and distance, and apply mathematical concepts to everyday situations.

The course is free for anyone without a GCSE A* to C grade in Mathematics.

Call 01673 843489 or email dave@cliplearning.com