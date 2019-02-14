Competition heats up for De Aston students

De Aston’s Year 13 took to the kitchen for this year’s ‘Masterchef’ final.

Two winning groups from each tutor set conjured up some amazing culinary delights, ranging from gourmet turkey burgers to creamy cookie dough cheesecake.

'Masterchef' at De Aston School EMN-191102-180329001

Although lots of teachers were keen to taste the dishes, the official judges were Kelly Perkins - head of Food Technology - and John Matthews - school governor and Mayor of Market Rasen.

Everyone was very impressed by the high level effort and skills involved.

After much deliberation, taking into account technique, preparation and taste, the judges decided on an ‘Italian meets Indian’ dish as the winner.

It incorporated authentic chicken tikka alongside creamy chicken and tagliatelle.

'Masterchef' at De Aston School EMN-191102-180302001