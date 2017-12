Like many schools across the area, pupils at Middle Rasen Primary School have been busy fitting in all their Christmas activities.

The key Stage One children presented their seasonal show - Lights, Camel, Action! - to a capacity and very appreciative audience.

Middle Rasen Primary School Christmas activities EMN-171221-103023001

The older children in Key Stage 2 held their production in the village church.

The choir has also been out entertaining shoppers at Market Rasen ‘s Tesco store.

Middle Rasen Primary School Christmas activities EMN-171221-103034001