Caistor head speaks out on drugs incident report

“Students’ welfare and safety is my primary concern”: Caistor Grammar School’s head teacher has spoken following ‘exaggerated’ reports of a drug-related incident.

The incident happened shortly before the February half-term break, and involved six Year 12 students.

Reports in local news outlets, The Daily Telegraph and social media said the incident involved the use of Ketamine, a hallucinogenic, and MKAT, a strong stimulant.

The reports also said three of the students had been permanently excluded.

However, in a letter issued to parents this week, and with investigations into the incident now concluded, head teacher Alistair Hopkins set the record straight, as well as confirming his ultimate goal of a drugs free school.

Mr Hopkins began by giving an assurance on safety.

He said: “I would like to reassure you that all students attending the school are safe and that following our investigation, I do not believe that any student’s safety, beyond the six Year 12 students involved, was compromised.”

He then went on to give details of the incident.

The letter reads: “I would like to make it clear that the six students that have received two levels of punishment were smoking cannabis away from the school site during their lunch hour, or during non-contact periods.

“The three students that have chosen to leave the school were not ‘dealing’ drugs for monetary gain, but passing drugs around this group.

“In my eyes, and in those of the law, this is still ‘supplying’.

“The drugs referred to in the press, Ketamine and MKAT, never formed a part of the school’s investigation.

“The newspaper reports were exaggerated.

“Although I gave a comment ..... I was never given the opportunity to clarify the illegal substances concerned.

“It is important too, to state that the three students who are no longer with us left voluntarily, realising that it was important for them to make a new start, even though permanent exclusion was presented to them.”