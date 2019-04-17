An Inspector Calls at De Aston

Year 8 students at De Aston did a performance of 'An Inspector Calls' for students in year 10 and 11 EMN-190416-085630001
Year 8 students at Market Rasen’s De Aston School are pictured relaxing on set after a successful performance of ‘An Inspector Calls’, which they presented to Year 10 and 11 pupils, with the aim of helping the GCSE students remember key quotes for their exams.

Head of English, Sara Peacock said: “They only had six hours of  practising at lunchtimes and have done this all voluntarily.

“We have a lovely community and we look forward to welcoming more students to join the cast of our next production.”